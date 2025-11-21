Friday, November 21, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain partners with HotelIQ to enhance hotel revenue management

RateGain partners with HotelIQ to enhance hotel revenue management

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with HotelIQ, a leading provider of business intelligence and analytics solutions for hoteliers.

Under the collaboration, HotelIQ will integrate RateGains rate shopping solution, Navigator, into its decision-intelligence platform, enabling hotels worldwide to access real-time competitor rate data directly within the ecosystem they already use. The integration aims to eliminate the need for separate tools, vendors, or fragmented workflows, streamlining commercial planning and revenue management.

Our mission has always been to provide hotel leaders with intelligent tools that make data more actionable, said Firas Moolla, VP Commercial, HotelIQ. By integrating Navigator, were extending that capability to include real-time rate shoppinggiving our customers a competitive edge with reliable insights that drive smarter decisions.

 

Toby March, EVPRevenue (Americas), RateGain, added, Navigator is designed to give revenue leaders real-time clarity when it matters most. With HotelIQ, were making it easier than ever for hotels to act on accurate, timely dataenabling faster decisions, better pricing, and stronger revenue outcomes.

HotelIQ customers will also benefit from a simplified contracting process, faster onboarding, and access to the full Navigator suite, including rate shopping, parity tracking, and demand signals. The integration provides comprehensive visibility across 1,100+ sources and 800+ OTAs, supporting smarter pricing strategies and enhanced revenue management.

Also Read

Richard Teng, Binance CEO

Bitcoin volatility in line with most asset classes: Binance CEO Teng

Stock Market LIVE, November 21, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's low; Nifty holds 26,150; VIX up 11%; Realty shares fall

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Suvendu accuses Mamata of undermining EC, shielding 'illicit vote-bank'

Beta Drugs share price

Beta Drugs up 3% on approval to migrate shares from SME to mainboard

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's wind-down of Education Department leaves schools fearing disruption

The partnership reflects a shared vision of empowering hotel commercial teams with tools that enhance performance, improve accuracy, and reduce time-to-insightultimately driving revenue growth in an increasingly dynamic hospitality market.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry. The company today is one of the worlds largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

The companys consolidated net profit decreased 2.3% to Rs 51.01 crore on a 6.42% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 295.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies fell 2.40% to Rs 696.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Paisalo Digital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 75 cr

Paisalo Digital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 75 cr

Ceigall India announces incorporation of Ceigall Global in Singapore

Ceigall India announces incorporation of Ceigall Global in Singapore

Hindalco reports fire incident at Novelis plant in Oswego, New York

Hindalco reports fire incident at Novelis plant in Oswego, New York

Jyoti CNC Automation commences additional capacity at Huron

Jyoti CNC Automation commences additional capacity at Huron

Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon