Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 16.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 16.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 917.05 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 16.18% to Rs 107.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 917.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 860.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales917.05860.54 7 OPM %19.1916.58 -PBDT179.92143.19 26 PBT151.11117.62 28 NP107.5592.57 16

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

