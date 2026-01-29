Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 16.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 917.05 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 16.18% to Rs 107.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 917.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 860.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

