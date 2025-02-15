Business Standard

ATS Infrabuild Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 83.40% to Rs 4.44 crore

Net Loss of ATS Infrabuild Pvt reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 83.40% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4.4426.75 -83 OPM %-13.06-3.21 -PBDT-0.40-0.55 27 PBT-0.40-0.56 29 NP-0.40-0.56 29

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

