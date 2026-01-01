Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atul Auto spurts on reporting 39% YoY increase in December'25 sales

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Atul Auto soared 5.59% to Rs 463.70 after the company reported a 39.45% rise in total sales to 3,602 units in December 2025 as against 2,583 units sold in December 2024.

The companys domestic sales increased 15.93% to 2,925 units in December 2025, compared to 2,523 units posted in December 2024.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 69.5% to Rs 9.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 5.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.17 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

