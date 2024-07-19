Atul consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 1322.05 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 8.25% to Rs 111.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 1322.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1182.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.