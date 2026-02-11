ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 3.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.10% to Rs 18.35 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 3.59% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.3515.6710.2511.871.881.931.601.661.611.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News