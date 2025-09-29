Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

AU Small Finance Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Gaurav Jain as interim chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank, with effect from Friday, September 26, 2025.

The appointment follows the untimely and sudden demis of Late Vimal Jain, CFO of AU Small Finance Bank on 10 September 2025.

Gaurav Jain, a rank holder Chartered Accountant and MBA graduate from the Kellogg School of Management and B. Com.(H) from Shri Ram College of Commerce. He is a seasoned finance and strategy leader with over two decades of global experience across the UK, US, and India in Banking.

 

He has over 23 years of expertise in banking and financial services. He currently holds the position of President - Finance & Strategy and is associated with Bank since January 2021. Prior to joining the Bank, he has held leadership roles at Tech Mahindra (in India), Lloyds Banking Group (in London), and Morgan Stanley (in New York and London).

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) is a scheduled commercial bank and has established itself as Indias largest small finance bank since commencing its banking journey in April 2017. The bank provides comprehensive banking solutions across deposits, loans, credit cards, premium banking, remittance services, merchant solutions, insurance, and investments. As on 30 June 2025, the bank had a wide network of over 2,505 banking touchpoints across 21 states and 4 union territories.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 15.6% to Rs 580.86 crore on 21.3% increase in total income to Rs 5189.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.44% to Rs 739.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

