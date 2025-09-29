Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,750; realty shares advance

Nifty above 24,750; realty shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the five consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 352.06 points or 0.44% to 80,778.52. The Nifty 50 index added 114.90 points or 0.47% to 24,769.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,360 shares rose and 1,379 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing:

Shares of Ganesh Consumer Products were currently trading at Rs 299.65 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.94% compared with the issue price of Rs 322.

Also Read

OnePlus 15 in Sand Dune colour

OnePlus 15's sand dune colour, 165Hz display confirmed: What to expect

bull markets, markets

Has the GST reform-led stock market rally turned into a bull trap?

Gold

Here's how to buy gold this Diwali, Dhanteras without hurting your pocket

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate new office of Delhi BJP at DDU Marg

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 370 points; Nifty50 above 24,750; PSU Bank, Oil & Gas shares rally

The scrip was listed at Rs 295, at an 8.39% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 305.85 and a low of Rs 294.80. On the BSE, over 1.46 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Atlanta Electricals were currently trading at Rs 822.25 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 754.

The scrip was listed at Rs 858.10, exhibiting a premium of 13.81% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 863.70 and a low of Rs 806. On the BSE, over 5.16 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.11% to 876.75. The index tumbled 5.06% in five consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (up 5.18%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.91%), Godrej Properties (up 1.73%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.1%) and DLF (up 0.5%), Lodha Developers (up 0.38%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.32%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.04%) fell.

On the other hand, Raymond (down 1.92%), Sobha (down 0.03%), edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Azad Engineering added 2.63% after the company announced that it has entered into a new long-term contract and price agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Japan, valued at $73.47 million (Rs 651 crore).

Jaykay Enterprises advanced 7.85% after the company announced that its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, has secured an order worth Rs 6.74 crore from Bharat Dynamics for manufacturing launcher tubes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Data Supports Fed Rate Cut Hopes

U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Data Supports Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Atlanta Electricals jumps on debut

Atlanta Electricals jumps on debut

Ganesh Consumer Products slides on debut

Ganesh Consumer Products slides on debut

AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

Radico Khaitan unveils the final two editions of Rampur Jugalbandi series

Radico Khaitan unveils the final two editions of Rampur Jugalbandi series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyJinkushal Industries IPOWorld Heart Day 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon