Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.37%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.37%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 625.8, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.14% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.16% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 625.8, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 23867.45. The Sensex is at 78411.79, down 1.65%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has dropped around 14.62% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51673.9, down 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 627.15, up 1.22% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down 7.14% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.16% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led coalition's exit certain in Jharkhand election, says PM Modi

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple to update MacBook Pro with OLED display, 2nm M6 chips in 2026: Report

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Exide Industries share price drop 4% after net profit slips 14% YoY in Q2

Ashok Leyland shares drop over 3% as October sales disappoint; details here

Ashok Leyland shares drop over 3% as October sales disappoint; details here

Opposition

Opposition MPs may exit Waqf panel, protest against 'unilateral' actions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon