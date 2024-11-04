Symphony consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 315.00 croreNet profit of Symphony rose 60.00% to Rs 56.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 315.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 275.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales315.00275.00 15 OPM %20.3214.91 -PBDT82.0050.00 64 PBT76.0043.00 77 NP56.0035.00 60
