Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 37.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 76.76 croreNet profit of Manappuram Home Finance rose 37.81% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 76.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.7655.09 39 OPM %56.3452.70 -PBDT8.476.68 27 PBT7.825.89 33 NP6.164.47 38
