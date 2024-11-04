TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 69.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.61% to Rs 105.17 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 69.92% to Rs 24.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.61% to Rs 105.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales105.1789.42 18 OPM %28.0224.18 -PBDT29.1619.52 49 PBT25.8515.94 62 NP24.2314.26 70
