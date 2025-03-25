Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.62%, Gains for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.62%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 558.95, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.72% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% gain in NIFTY and a 10.83% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 558.95, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23701.25. The Sensex is at 78031.98, up 0.06%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 0.4% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51704.95, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 556.75, up 1.6% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down 0.72% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% gain in NIFTY and a 10.83% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

