Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurigene Oncology receives nod for Phase 2 clinical trial for Ribrecabtagene autoleucel

Aurigene Oncology receives nod for Phase 2 clinical trial for Ribrecabtagene autoleucel

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Aurigene Oncology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has announced the Phase 1 results for Ribrecabtagene autoleucel (DRL-1801) from the SWASTH study - India's first trial for a novel autologous BCMA directed CAR-T cell therapy in patients with relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma.

The study reported initial results from the first 8 patients. All patients were heavily pre-treated with median of 5.5 previous lines of treatment. Most patients had also received transplant in the past and had disease progression post-transplant. All 8 patients (100%) achieved clinical response, with 5/8 (62.5%) having achieved stringent complete response. With respect to safety, there were no high-grade events of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity, in any of the patients.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

After reviewing the Phase 1 data, the Indian Regulatory Agency i.e., Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has given the nod to commence Phase 2 part of the trial. These results of Phase 1 were presented at the 21st annual meeting of the International Myeloma Society at Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, held recently.

Ribrecabtagene autoleucel is an autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T therapy that utilizes a humanized single-domain antibody as the antigen binding domain and lentivirus as a vector. DRL-1801 for the clinical trials is manufactured at the CAR-T GMP manufacturing facility at Aurigene Oncology, Bangalore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AUS W vs NZ W

AUS W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

Microfinance

MFIN to review compliance of its members with norms on indebtedness

vehicle scrap, car

1.1 mn old medium, heavy CVs offer good potential for scrappage: ICRA

G parameshwara, Karnataka home minister, siddharamaiya, karnataka CM

Course on caste census to be decided by next week, says Karnataka minister

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Haryana election results LIVE: Victory snatched from us in Haryana, says Cong leader Jairam Ramesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon