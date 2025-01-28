Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 26.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.66% to Rs 306.11 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 26.07% to Rs 47.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.66% to Rs 306.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 230.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales306.11230.75 33 OPM %20.8522.20 -PBDT66.6550.48 32 PBT59.2045.22 31 NP47.3437.55 26
