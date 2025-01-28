Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 8.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.39% to Rs 7264.87 croreNet profit of Federal Bank declined 8.81% to Rs 944.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1035.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.39% to Rs 7264.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6085.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income7264.876085.20 19 OPM %67.6670.19 -PBDT1276.851419.81 -10 PBT1276.851419.81 -10 NP944.151035.42 -9
