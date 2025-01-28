Business Standard

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 27.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 27.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 6.32% to Rs 27134.77 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 27.52% to Rs 4623.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3625.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 6.32% to Rs 27134.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25520.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income27134.7725520.92 6 OPM %70.1668.61 -PBDT5888.745554.33 6 PBT5888.745554.33 6 NP4623.033625.39 28

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

