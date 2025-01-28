Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 32.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 82.40 croreNet profit of Virinchi declined 32.92% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 82.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales82.4072.56 14 OPM %32.3739.90 -PBDT17.4018.72 -7 PBT1.735.18 -67 NP3.775.62 -33
