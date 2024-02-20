Aurionpro Solutions wins orders of Rs 10 cr for its Interact Suite

Aurionpro Solutions announced order wins from two prominent private sector banks in India, for Interact DX, its leading digital engagement platform. These orders, valued at Rs 10 crore, will include licencing and implementation within this quarter, followed by the annual maintenance and support.

The Company's State-of-the-art Interact DX platform will enable these banks to take their customer experience to the next level.

Interact DX, recently acquired by Aurionpro, uses cutting edge digital technology and highly scalable architecture to provide an interactive personalized communication including audio video technology across Banking, Insurance and Non-Bank FIs globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News