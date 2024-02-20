Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RateGain recognized as Elite Connectivity Partner for 2024

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
By Expedia Group
RateGain Travel Technologies announced that they have earned the status of Expedia Group's Elite Connectivity Partner for 2024 for the second year in a row.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Expedia Group recognizes and rewards a select few connectivity partners who achieved excellent results and maintain high-quality connections to help lodging partners grow their business on Expedia Group. In 2024, only the top 2% of Expedia Group's connectivity partners qualified as Elite.
Expedia Group offers high visibility across 200 websites and native apps, plus expanded distribution through 90,000 travel agencies and business partners around the world. Hotels connected to RateGain can distribute rates and availability to Expedia Group, reducing complexity in your daily business operations and attracting new high-value guests.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Information Technology shares fall

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slides 2.1%

HotelKey selects RateGain's connectivity solution for enhancing its distribution capabilities

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 205.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Air Seychelles selects RateGain's AirGain platform

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Financial Assistance For Rubber Sector Raised By 23% To Rs 708.69 Crore For FY25 &amp; FY26

Vibhor Steel Tubes makes blockbuster debut

Utilties shares rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon