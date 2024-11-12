Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 81.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.88% to Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories declined 81.73% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 76.88% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.1013.41 -77 OPM %23.2322.60 -PBDT0.753.00 -75 PBT0.482.73 -82 NP0.361.97 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content