Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 30.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 12.06 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories rose 30.34% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 219.26% to Rs 7.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 53.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
