Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nazara Technologies announces change in promoter shareholding

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Mitter Infotech LLP sell 6.38% stake to Plutus Wealth Management LLP
Mitter Infotech LLP, a promoter of Nazara Technologies,has sold 48,84,000 equity shares, representing 6.38% of the issued share capital to Plutus Wealth Management LLP through an on-market transaction in the block deal window of the stock exchange (Block Trade) on 27 May 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Block Trade will provide liquidity for the promoters who have dedicated 25 years to the Company's growth. The promoters will retain control of the Company, with Nitish Mittersain continuing in his current role as CEO & Jt. Managing Director.
The promoters remain confident that the Company is strategically and financially well positioned to capitalize on the numerous opportunities ahead.
Plutus Wealth Management LLP, an investor in Nazara since 2020 (pre-IPO), has demonstrated strong confidence in the Company's prospects by increasing its shareholding via this Block Trade.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Price TodayCyclone RemalIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon