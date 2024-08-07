Auro Pharma gets USFDA nod for atrophic vaginitis drug

Aurobindo Pharma announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg.

Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg is indicated for the treatment of atrophic vaginitis due to menopause.

The approved product has an estimated market size of $268 million for the twelve months ending June 2024, according to IQVIA.

The approved drug is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vagifem, 10 mcg of Novo Nordisk Inc. The product will be launched in Q2 FY25.