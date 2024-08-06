Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.26%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.26% at 6816.2 today. The index is down 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab & Sind Bank shed 3.04%, Bank of India slipped 2.80% and Indian Bank fell 2.69%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 55.00% over last one year compared to the 22.43% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 1.18% and Nifty Financial Services index is down 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.26% to close at 23992.55 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.21% to close at 78593.07 today.
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

