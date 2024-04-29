Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1151.5, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.54% in last one year as compared to a 24.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1151.5, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 22566.8. The Sensex is at 74419.45, up 0.93%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 3.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18994.65, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1159.3, up 1.84% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 86.54% in last one year as compared to a 24.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

