Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.97%, gains for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1303.9, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.77% in last one year as compared to a 24.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.97% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1303.9, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 22566.8. The Sensex is at 74419.45, up 0.93%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has risen around 4.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33666.2, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

