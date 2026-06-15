Monday, June 15, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma slides after USFDA classifies Eugia Unit-III as OAI

Aurobindo Pharma slides after USFDA classifies Eugia Unit-III as OAI

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma shed 1.18% to Rs 1,454.90 after the the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified its Eugia Unit-III manufacturing unit as Official Action Indicated (OAI) following an inspection conducted earlier this year.

The inspection was carried out at Eugia Unit-III, a formulation manufacturing facility operated by Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, located in Pashamylaram, Telangana. The USFDA conducted the inspection between 27 January to 6 February 2026.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the regulator had issued 11 observations to the facility. The company has now informed stock exchanges that the US FDA has determined the inspection classification status as OAI.

 

Aurobindo Pharma is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic pharmaceuticals, and related services. The company reported a 2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 921.26 crore on a 4.4% increase in net sales to Rs 8,751.50 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy gains on acquiring Chhattisgarh-based thermal power plant operator

JSW Energy gains on acquiring Chhattisgarh-based thermal power plant operator

Campus Activewear CFO Sanjay Chhabra resigns

Campus Activewear CFO Sanjay Chhabra resigns

Ashoka Buildcon jumps after winning Raipur Gems & Jewellery Park PPP project

Ashoka Buildcon jumps after winning Raipur Gems & Jewellery Park PPP project

Indices trade with strong gains; realty shares surge

Indices trade with strong gains; realty shares surge

Sanofi India jumps after Nippon India MF adds stake

Sanofi India jumps after Nippon India MF adds stake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayIndias Fertility RateHP EliteBook X G2q ReviewThailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha DeathGNG Electronics share priceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance