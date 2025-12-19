Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australian dollar off two-week low

Australian dollar off two-week low

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Australian Dollar is witnessing lax moves after testing two-week low against the US dollar in last session. The AUD/USD pair currently trades at 0.6610, down marginally on the day. Near term economic outlook is supportive for Australia. The Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook for 2025/26 also showed that Australias budget position has improved slightly, with the deficit for 2025/26 now expected to be $36.8 billion instead of $42.1 billion forecast in March. This can cap the losses for AUD/USD pair. Australia is also expecting elevated commodity export earnings amid sustained uptick in metal prices.

Nifty above 25,900 level; auto shares gear up

KSH International IPO ends with subscription of 0.83%

NSE SME Ashwini Container Movers' listing ride turns bumpy

Park Medi World inks deal to acquire Agra-based KP Institute of Medical Sciences

Sensex gains 411 pts; oil & gas shares advance

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

