Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets end lower

Australian markets end lower

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Australian markets ended lower, with discretionary stocks coming under selling pressure after a survey showed Australia's consumer confidence slipped to a six-month low in October amid renewed doubts about prospects for future interest rate cuts.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.27 percent to 8,956.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.28 percent lower at 9,253.60. Breville lost 4.5 percent and JB Hi-Fi declined 1.5 percent.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

