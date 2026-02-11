Laxmi Dental tanks as Q3 PAT drops 59% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Laxmi Dental dropped 9.07% to Rs 206 after its consolidated net profit tanked 59.45% to Rs 1.95 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 4.81 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, total income jumped 9.43% to Rs 68.11 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 62.24 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company posted pre loss tax of Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY26 as against profit before tax of Rs 4.71 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA fell by 27.47% to Rs 6.97 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 9.61 crore recorded in the similar quarter last year. EBITDA Margin redcuced to 10.6% in Q3 FY26 as against 15.6% in Q3 FY25.

Based on the requirements of the new labour codes, the company recorded an incremental impact of Rs 5.8 crore as an exceptional item for the quarter.

Rajesh Khakhar, Chairperson and whole-time director (WTD) said, In Q3FY26, the company delivered revenues of Rs 660 Mn as against Rs 61.7 cr in same period last year, recording a YoY growth of 7%. The performance is despite global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, underscoring the strength and resilience of our diversified portfolio. Gross profit margins witnessed minor improvement sequentially due to steady profitability in the laboratory and aligner business alongside a relatively lower contribution of scanner sales, which are low margin in nature.

Scanner sales hold strategic importance for future growth across segments. During Q3, we had a full quarter impact of 150 bps on account of higher US tariffs. Additionally, we recorded a one-time exceptional provision of Rs 58 Mn towards gratuity past service liability under the new labour code. With US tariff normalization, positive development of EU FTA, multiple ongoing strategic initiatives, and consolidation in the domestic dental market, Laxmi Dental is well positioned to deliver resilient, industry-leading growth along with improved profitability going ahead.

Sameer Merchant, Managing Director and CEO, said, For Q3FY26, our Dental Lab business recorded a healthy YoY growth of 10.4%, with the international business delivering robust 25.5% YoY growth, while the domestic lab remained soft. During the quarter, we implemented innovative strategies, which have started showing positive results in January 2026. Within the Aligner Solutions business, competitive pricing pressures on Bizdent are normalizing in Q4FY26, and we anticipate the situation to remain favorable throughout the quarter.

With these new strategic initiatives, we are witnessing a strong recovery in our domestic Dental Lab and Bizdent businesses, and we expect both segments to deliver robust YoY performance in Q4FY26. On the back of these positive trends, we aim to close FY26 with a healthy exit quarter and begin FY27 on a stronger footing. Over the long term, we remain committed to promoting digital dentistry and leading this transformation across the Indian dental industry, leveraging our scanner solutions.

Laxmi Dental is an integrated dental products company offering a comprehensive portfolio of Dental Products.

