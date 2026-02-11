Board of Hind Rectifiers approves investment of Rs 90 cr in Coincade Studio

At meeting held on 11 February 2026

The board of Hind Rectifiers at its meeting held on 11 February 2026 has approved an investment of Rs 90 lakh by way of subscription to equity shares of Coincade Studio, a subsidiary of the company in one or more tranches.

Pursuant to the said investment, the paid-up equity share capital of Coincade will increase from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

