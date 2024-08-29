Australian shares end lower

Diversified miner Mineral Resources plummeted 8.1 percent after reporting a nearly 80 percent slump in its annual profit. Retail giant Wesfarmers slumped more than 4 percent despite posting strong FY 2024 earnings results.

Australia's capital expenditure declined unexpectedly in the second quarter, data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Private new capital expenditure decreased 2.2 percent from the previous quarter, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent. This follows a 1.9 percent rise in the first quarter.

Australian markets ended a tad lower ahead of retail sales data due on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.33 percent to 8,045.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.33 percent lower at 8,263.60.