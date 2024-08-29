Gillette India standalone net profit rises 26.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 645.33 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 15.75% to Rs 411.70 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 355.68 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 2633.08 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 2477.05 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.

Net profit of Gillette India rose 26.40% to Rs 115.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 645.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 619.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.