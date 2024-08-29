Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillette India Q4 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 116 cr

Gillette India Q4 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 116 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Gillette India reported 26.4% rise in net profit to Rs 115.97 crore in Q4 June 2024 as against Rs 91.75 crore reported in Q4 June 2023.
Revenue from operations grew by 4.18% year on year to Rs 645.33 crore during the quarter, driven by a robust portfolio, strong brand fundamentals and superior retail execution.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The companys revenue from Grooming was at Rs 519.68 crore (up 7.07% YoY) while the income from Oral Care stood at Rs 125.65 crore (down 6.28% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax in the June quarter was at Rs 155.23 crore, up 25.55% from Rs 123.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
On full year basis, the firm's net profit stood at Rs 411.70 crore in FY24, recording a growth of 15.75% YoY, with the strong sales growth in the current quarter.
Despite a challenging operating and competitive environment, the company delivered sales of Rs 2,633.08 crore in FY24, up 6.3% versus year ago.

More From This Section

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Sensex, Nifty hit new life highs; oil & gas shares rally

Sensex, Nifty hit new life highs; oil & gas shares rally

IREDA board OKs fund raising upto Rs 4,500 crore

IREDA board OKs fund raising upto Rs 4,500 crore

Currency in circulation expands 6.1% on year

Currency in circulation expands 6.1% on year

HFCL successfully commissions BSNL's Network Infrastructure Enhancement Project

HFCL successfully commissions BSNL's Network Infrastructure Enhancement Project

The company said that it continued to strengthen its position as a leading player in the Blades and Razors category in FY 2023-2024.
Throughout the fiscal year, Gillette continued to delight the Indian consumers and drive category growth through a strong product portfolio, superior consumer communication and a continuous stream of product innovations.
V Kumar, managing director of Gillette India, said, This was another strong performance by Gillette India, delivering a balanced top-line and bottom-line growth in the fiscal. These results were enabled by our teams superior execution of the integrated strategy which we remain committed to a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation. This strategy is yielding consistent results for us, and therefore remains the right way forward as we step into the new fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 45 per equity share for the financial year ended 30 June 2024. The dividend will be paid between 3 December 2024 to 25 December 2024, on approval of the members at the 40th annual general meeting.
Gillette India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the grooming, portable power and oral care businesses.
Shares of Gillette India rose 0.24% to close at Rs 8993.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Cyclone to form in Arabian Sea on Aug 30, first August storm since 1964

Air India Express

DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India Express for not paying compensation

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

LIVE news updates: 2 Rajya Sabha MPs quit Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, set to join TDP

Sanjeev Goenka with KL rahul

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka refutes rift claims between him and KL Rahul

Newcastle United

Newcastle scores in 19 seconds to secure shootout victory in League Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon