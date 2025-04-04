Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australian shares fall sharply

Australian shares fall sharply

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Australian markets fell sharply to hit an eight-month low, with energy and tech stocks leading losses on concerns about the global economic outlook.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slumped 2.44 percent to 7,667.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 2.55 percent lower at 7,847.60.

Amotiv shares plummeted nearly 17 percent after the car accessories manufacturer warned it expects lower revenue growth and earnings this financial year.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on India
