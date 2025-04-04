Australian shares fall sharply

Australian markets fell sharply to hit an eight-month low, with energy and tech stocks leading losses on concerns about the global economic outlook.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slumped 2.44 percent to 7,667.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 2.55 percent lower at 7,847.60.
Amotiv shares plummeted nearly 17 percent after the car accessories manufacturer warned it expects lower revenue growth and earnings this financial year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content