Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 136.57 points or 0.29% at 46456.39 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.11%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.1%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.87%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.67%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.22%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.65%), MRF Ltd (down 1.37%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.98%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 166.75 or 0.23% at 72476.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 59.45 points or 0.27% at 21963.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.65 points or 0.23% at 41914.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.24 points or 0.43% at 12943.

On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 1390 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

