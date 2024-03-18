Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auto shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 136.57 points or 0.29% at 46456.39 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.11%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.1%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.87%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.67%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.22%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.2%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.65%), MRF Ltd (down 1.37%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.98%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 166.75 or 0.23% at 72476.68.
The Nifty 50 index was down 59.45 points or 0.27% at 21963.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.65 points or 0.23% at 41914.1.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.24 points or 0.43% at 12943.
On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 1390 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge higher

Metal shares gain

Zydus Life gains on USFDA nod for prostatic hyperplasia drug

RVNL edges higher after bagging work order worth Rs 339 crore from Maharashtra Metro

Indices nudge higher; Nifty above 22,000 level

Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 3.37%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon