Tata Steel Ltd Spurts 1.41%

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Tata Steel Ltd has added 0.84% over last one month compared to 3.63% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.19% rise in the SENSEX
Tata Steel Ltd gained 1.41% today to trade at Rs 143.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.32% to quote at 26619.46. The index is down 3.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.27% and Coal India Ltd added 0.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 36.45 % over last one year compared to the 25.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Tata Steel Ltd has added 0.84% over last one month compared to 3.63% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 159.5 on 11 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 101.65 on 29 Mar 2023.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

