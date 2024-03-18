Sensex (    %)
                             
Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 3.37%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 3.58% over last one month compared to 2.99% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.19% rise in the SENSEX
Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 3.37% today to trade at Rs 1837.8. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.77% to quote at 6324.05. The index is down 2.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd decreased 3.01% and Adani Power Ltd lost 2.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 73.62 % over last one year compared to the 25.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 20013 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2016 on 27 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 755.25 on 16 Mar 2023.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

