Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Metal shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 94.06 points or 0.35% at 26629.76 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.73%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.54%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.36%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.81%),Coal India Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.43%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.13%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.89%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.58%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 166.75 or 0.23% at 72476.68.
The Nifty 50 index was down 59.45 points or 0.27% at 21963.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.65 points or 0.23% at 41914.1.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.24 points or 0.43% at 12943.
On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 1390 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Metal stocks rise

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal shares gain

Zydus Life gains on USFDA nod for prostatic hyperplasia drug

RVNL edges higher after bagging work order worth Rs 339 crore from Maharashtra Metro

Indices nudge higher; Nifty above 22,000 level

Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 3.37%

Tata Steel Ltd Spurts 1.41%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon