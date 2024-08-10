Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 39.62 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) rose 49.02% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 39.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.6239.232.471.631.170.771.020.640.760.51