Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 4.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.08% to Rs 559.64 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles rose 4.15% to Rs 45.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 559.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 571.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.39% to Rs 155.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 2077.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2229.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales559.64571.52 -2 2077.542229.17 -7 OPM %11.1911.15 -10.5911.05 - PBDT70.7168.19 4 244.27259.35 -6 PBT61.8559.14 5 210.62222.97 -6 NP45.9344.10 4 155.54166.16 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content