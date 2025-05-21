Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.15% to Rs 82.89 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries rose 1.93% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 82.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.37% to Rs 20.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 391.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 380.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales82.89115.36 -28 391.20380.42 3 OPM %10.296.21 -7.477.37 - PBDT8.828.39 5 31.7331.58 0 PBT8.047.64 5 28.5928.58 0 NP5.815.70 2 20.9421.23 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content