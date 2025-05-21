Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 23.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.95% to Rs 163.09 croreNet profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 23.63% to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.95% to Rs 163.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 165.79% to Rs 110.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.07% to Rs 713.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 341.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales163.09117.37 39 713.30341.18 109 OPM %20.5826.70 -23.5732.67 - PBDT36.8329.63 24 170.1580.22 112 PBT35.5728.41 25 165.2375.71 118 NP19.1515.49 24 110.4941.57 166
