Autoriders International standalone net profit declines 10.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 24.64 croreNet profit of Autoriders International declined 10.82% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.6422.07 12 OPM %26.7530.63 -PBDT6.196.03 3 PBT2.773.38 -18 NP2.392.68 -11
