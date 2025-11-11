Rossell Techsys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 144.95% to Rs 125.17 croreNet profit of Rossell Techsys reported to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 144.95% to Rs 125.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales125.1751.10 145 OPM %12.0211.47 -PBDT10.802.46 339 PBT7.37-0.08 LP NP5.67-0.10 LP
