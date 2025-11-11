Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rossell Techsys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rossell Techsys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 144.95% to Rs 125.17 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys reported to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 144.95% to Rs 125.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales125.1751.10 145 OPM %12.0211.47 -PBDT10.802.46 339 PBT7.37-0.08 LP NP5.67-0.10 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 76.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 76.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 0.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 0.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Cybele Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cybele Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon