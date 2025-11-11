Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 103.10% to Rs 5.89 croreNet profit of Apt Packaging rose 650.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 103.10% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.892.90 103 OPM %10.876.55 -PBDT0.760.28 171 PBT0.450.06 650 NP0.450.06 650
