Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 21.73% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 42.28% to Rs 268.40 croreNet profit of Delton Cables rose 21.73% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 268.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 188.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales268.40188.64 42 OPM %6.746.03 -PBDT7.585.23 45 PBT5.774.06 42 NP4.093.36 22
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST