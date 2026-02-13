Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 21.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.28% to Rs 268.40 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables rose 21.73% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 268.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 188.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.268.40188.646.746.037.585.235.774.064.093.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News