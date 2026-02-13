Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 21.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 21.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 42.28% to Rs 268.40 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables rose 21.73% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 268.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 188.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales268.40188.64 42 OPM %6.746.03 -PBDT7.585.23 45 PBT5.774.06 42 NP4.093.36 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

