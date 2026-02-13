Ridhi Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Ridhi Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.120.11-41.67-72.730.360.380.340.370.260.26

