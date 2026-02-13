Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 28.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Available Finance rose 28.97% to Rs 26.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

